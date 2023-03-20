1994 “The Little Mermaid” vs 2023 “The Little Mermaid” comparison chart is popular: Will you watch it when it is released in May?

Recently, the latest Disney live-action “The Little Mermaid” movie released new posters and trailers, which caused some controversy on the Internet. The movie will be released in North America on May 26, 2023.

The main point of controversy lies in the casting of the heroine. In the original Danish fairy tales, the mermaid should have fair skin and red hair, which would have a glowing effect on the shimmering screen.

In the new version of the movie, the role of the mermaid is indeed played by a black-skinned actor, which is very entertaining.

This afternoon, there is even a comparison chart of the 1994 version and the 2023 new version,The gap between the two can be seen at a glance. Although this is deliberately exaggerated by the cartographer, it does reflect some of the film’s failures.

It is reported that the cast of the new version of “The Little Mermaid” is as follows: Halle Bailey as Ariel the Little Mermaid, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Kafina and others also starred.

Directed by Rob Marshall (“Chicago”) from a screenplay by Jane Goodman (“Kingsman”), with new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and legendary Disney composer Alan Menken.

The film is adapted from Disney’s classic animation, telling the story of Ariel the Little Mermaid making a deal with the sea witch, exchanging her voice for her legs, in order to discover the human world.