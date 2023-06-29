ADUC – Health – News – LUXEMBOURG

Luxembourg’s MEPs approved by a majority (38 in favour, 22 against) the bill legalizing the cultivation and possession of cannabis at home for recreational purposes, subjecting it to strict regulation.

In the private sphere, the possession, consumption and cultivation of 4 cannabis plants, if not visible from the outside, are legalized for adults. In public, however, cannabis remains prohibited.

The fine for possession of cannabis in public is reduced from 25 to 500 euros for quantities of up to three grams. If it exceeds three grams, for the time being there will still be the risk of criminal prosecution, up to six months’ imprisonment or a fine of 2,500 euros.

The law is expected to be published in the Official Gazette by the end of this week or early next week.

“The drug policy we have been pursuing for 50 years has been a failure,” Justice Minister Sam Tanson (Déi Gréng) told the Chamber of Deputies.

“Seeds for home cultivation are not yet available in shops in Luxembourg, people will have to buy the seeds online or abroad”, notes the Ministry of Justice, specifying that “it verifies whether the seeds are legally available in the country concerned”.

Authorization for private cultivation and consumption in the private sphere should only be a “first step” towards a more comprehensive approval of cannabis.

“The second step is to develop the state-controlled cannabis production and sale chains,” said the rapporteur of the Judicial Committee, Josée Lorsché. The outlets are also planned for the long term.

Luxembourg is the second country in the European Union to end the prohibition of cannabis after Malta in December 2021.

