Home Health ADUC – Health – News – SWITZERLAND
Health

ADUC – Health – News – SWITZERLAND

by admin
ADUC – Health – News – SWITZERLAND
The Zurich city government and the Zurich University Hospital said on Wednesday that the Federal Office of Public Health had approved the conditions for the organic production of two separate strains of cannabis.

The project, Zuri Can – Cannabis with Responsibility, aims to study the impact of the regulated supply of cannabis on consumer consumption and health.

The project was delayed last October following objections from the health bureau.

control groups
The sale of cannabis products from pharmacies and social clubs to control groups is expected to start next August.

Up to 2,100 participants can take part in the large-scale pilot project in Switzerland’s largest city.

A first trial with around 400 participants was launched last year in the city of Basel, following a legal amendment by the Swiss parliament in 2020 that allows trials to study the impact of recreational cannabis use.

(SwissInfo.ch)

CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
See also  it could be a health risk

You may also like

First Bielefeld Stoma Day: Colon Cancer Center at...

Massacre in Piazza della Loggia: the Council Presidency...

Prizes for doctors in the trenches, flat taxes...

here is Minister Schillaci’s plan for emergency rooms

The geriatric traumatology team at the Bielefeld Clinic...

Lipstick: how mask and lipstick go together

case boom in India

Avian flu, EU books vaccines to be used...

So much exercise is good

Beethoven wasn’t poisoned, he died of a mix...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy