The Zurich city government and the Zurich University Hospital said on Wednesday that the Federal Office of Public Health had approved the conditions for the organic production of two separate strains of cannabis.

The project, Zuri Can – Cannabis with Responsibility, aims to study the impact of the regulated supply of cannabis on consumer consumption and health.

The project was delayed last October following objections from the health bureau.

The sale of cannabis products from pharmacies and social clubs to control groups is expected to start next August.

Up to 2,100 participants can take part in the large-scale pilot project in Switzerland’s largest city.

A first trial with around 400 participants was launched last year in the city of Basel, following a legal amendment by the Swiss parliament in 2020 that allows trials to study the impact of recreational cannabis use.

(SwissInfo.ch)