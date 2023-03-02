On Zero Discrimination Day 2023, commemorated on 1 March, UNAIDS underlines the need to remove laws that criminalize people living with HIV.

In 2021, the world has set ambitious law reform goals to remove criminal laws that are undermining the HIV response and leaving those affected behind. Recognizing decriminalization as a critical element in the response, countries pledged that by 2025 fewer than 10 per cent of countries would have punitive laws and policies that could inform HIV responses.

Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS, said:

“Priminal laws keep people away from life-saving treatment. And for that they must be removed. The only reason people still die from AIDS is inequalities in society, from social norms, lack of opportunities in school, etc. and all of these combine to make them more at risk.”

“Nationwide, it is critical to repeal criminal laws that distance people from HIV prevention and treatment.”

These goals are ambitious but necessary

Research in sub-Saharan Africa has shown that the prevalence of HIV among gay men and other men who have sex with men was five times higher in countries that criminalize same-sex sexual activity than in those that they don’t, and 12 times higher where there hasn’t been any recent trials.

Criminalizing sex work increases both the risk of sex workers contracting HIV and their vulnerability to violence perpetrated by clients, police and other third parties. Criminalization of sex worker clients has also been repeatedly shown to negatively affect sex worker safety and health, including reducing condom access and use and increasing rates of violence.

Decriminalization of personal drug use and possession is associated with significant decreases in HIV incidence among people who inject drugs, including through increased access to harm reduction services, violence reduction, and arrest or harassment by law enforcement.

Winnie Byanyima said:

“We have evidence that when you repeal the criminal laws on same-sex relationships, the risk of getting HIV goes down, the risk of new infections among gay men, MSM, goes down significantly.

“For me HIV is a disease but it’s more of a social injustice. It is driven by inequalities in society. These are not things that can happen without a consensus in society, so we need to get everyone involved.”

Reform of the law is therefore crucial if we are to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

The goals are ambitious but not impossible

Indeed, recent experience is showing just how possible they are. Only in 2022 did Belgium and Australia remove laws criminalizing sex work. Zimbabwe has decriminalized the exposure, non-disclosure and transmission of HIV, and the Central African Republic has reduced the scope of its HIV criminal laws. Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Singapore and Barbados repealed old colonial laws that criminalized same-sex sexual activity. Kuwait repealed a law criminalizing opposite-sex impersonation, a law used to target transgender people, while New Zealand lifted HIV-related travel restrictions.

However, despite such encouraging reforms, the world is not on track to ensure that fewer than 10% of countries have punitive legal and political environments that create barriers to accessing HIV services. In 2021, 134 countries explicitly criminalized or otherwise prosecuted HIV exposure, non-disclosure, or transmission; 20 countries have criminalized and/or prosecuted transgender people; 153 countries have criminalized at least one aspect of sex work; and 67 countries now criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity. Furthermore, 48 countries still impose restrictions on entry to their territory for people living with HIV, while 53 countries report requiring mandatory HIV testing, for example for marriage certificates or for exercising certain professions. 106 countries report requiring parental consent for adolescents to access HIV testing.

These laws and sanctions violate international human rights standards and stigmatize and discriminate against already marginalized populations.

Decriminalization saves lives and helps advance the end of the AIDS pandemic.

(UnAids 01/03/2023)

