Stapler Microsoft word | MobIT

Anyone who used Word in the late 90s and 2000s surely remembers the Clippy assistant.

Remember the Clippy (Clippit) paper clip that glowed on and off in Word? Believe it or not, this legendary mascot is back from the dead as your AI-powered personal assistant!

When it was first introduced in the Office 97 programs, Clippy was a great idea on paper. Microsoft wanted to offer its users a virtual assistant at a time when such technology was years away. However, although many remember it through the rose-colored glasses of nostalgia, Clippy was considered a big bummer with little useful to offer during its heyday, which is why the giant from Redmond removed it from the Office 2007 family of programs.

However, on the wings of that nostalgia, in 2021, users voted for Clippy to return, and today his character is available as an emoji in the Windows 11 operating system instead of a standard paper clip.



The legendary stapler is back from the dead, now as an artificial intelligence

However, new life has been breathed into Clippy, not by Microsoft, but by FireCube Studio, which has brought back the unofficial version of the iconic paperclip as a Windows assistant powered by ChatGPT artificial intelligence.

Users who want to see an old friend again can download it completely free of charge in the Microsoft Store application store, but for its operation it is necessary to enter an OpenAI API key, which can greatly limit the functionality. However, the developer claims that this will not be the case in the future.

We do, however, advise you to be careful when downloading apps that are “powered by ChatGPT”. Many try to take advantage of the popularity of this artificial intelligence and trick users into downloading malware.

If you’re not one of those who fondly remember Clippy, and want your own personal Windows assistant, we believe that Copilot, the latest solution from Microsoft, will be much more useful when it finally becomes available in Windows 11 operating system.

