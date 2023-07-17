After a cold, my cough lasts a long time, why? – breaking latest news

When the coughing attack becomes violent, it must be controlled with drugs so that it does not cause damage. It may be an inflammatory response following damage from the virus

Why can the cough last much longer than the other symptoms after a cold episode?

Sergio Harari responds to Pneumology at the San Giuseppe MultiMedica Hospital; University of Milan

Cough is a physiological protective reflex of the airways, but it can also be the consequence of an inflammatory state. And that’s exactly what happens when the cough occurs for a long time after a cooling syndrome that can accompany a trivial flu or even Covid. Viruses have an irritant action on the airways, acting on the epithelium that covers them. In comparison, like when you scraped your knees as a kid, the epidermis is scarified and it takes time for it to heal completely, completing the healing process. Well, viruses, but also bacteria, albeit to a lesser extent, cause damage to the bronchial epithelium, similar to that of the “peeling” of the skin, which thus causes a cough.

The possible causes

The healthy reflex

, but when it becomes too intrusive, it must be controlled with drugs so that it does not cause damage (such as, for example, a rib infringement). Another mechanism that can be triggered as a result of an infection can be that of post-infectious asthma, particularly frequent after SARS CoV-2 infections: it can occur both in predisposed subjects who have already had a history of asthma, and in people who they have never suffered from it. an inflammatory response following the damage caused by the virus. Finally, a third reason why the cough can persist for a long time can be traced back to the development of thick secretions, which can also “leak” from the nose, via the posterior canalicular route, into the trachea and large bronchi, giving what is defined as a “rhinitis syndrome”. -bronchial” or what the English-speaking authors call a “post-nasal drip”.

The therapies

The therapeutic approach must start from a clarification of the underlying cause of the cough, the therapy will then follow accordingly. In the case of a simply irritating form, topical cortisones, even by aerosol, are usually resolved within 10-15 days. If, on the other hand, it is post-infectious asthma, the treatment will be the same as for common cases of asthma, which is difficult to predict if the condition will last over time or resolve itself after a few months. For the “post nasal drip” an ENT evaluation may also be necessary, and, if the disorder persists, a CT scan of the nasal and paranasal sinuses to rule out the presence of sinus disease.

