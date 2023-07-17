Citroen: opens in Cervia the new summer house “à la Plage”

Citroën embraces summer with an event dedicated to its latest innovations: an overview of the French brand’s activities and products, which is developed in an unprecedented way.

In fact, the Brand makes the iconic Maison Citroën itinerant, already present in Milan, Bologna and Catania, bringing for the first time the characteristic dedicated set-up on a beach. The new format is inaugurated by the Fantini Club bathing establishment in Cervia (RA), which hosts the “Maison Citroën à la Plage” throughout the summer. An opportunity for interested parties and enthusiasts to discover up close the New Citroën ë-C4 X Electric and the brand new and already “sold out” Citroën My Ami Buggy present for display and test drives.

“With La Maison Citroën à la Plage, the brand takes a new step in the renewal of the experience for its customers. It is a new, convivial, dynamic and welcoming place, in line with the values ​​of audacity and comfort, where you can discover the latest Citroën innovations and test drive the desired model simply and comfortably”- he declares Alessandro Musumeci, Marketing Director of Citroën Italy.

