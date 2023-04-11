SALENTO – After the excesses of the Easter holidays, it’s time to think about the dreaded costume test. These days, without a shadow of a doubt, delicious breakfasts, family lunches, Easter eggs and doves, without forgetting the outdoor grills, have been the protagonists, so much so that the needle of the scales has risen.

But if now you feel a little guilty and want to make up for the binges, you can start doing it, but avoiding fasting. According to experts, in fact, the watchword is moderation. Eat regularly and don’t even skip snacks, but reduce portions. Obviously better to avoid: alcohol, sweets, aged cheeses and animal fats. Yes instead to bread and pasta, but wholemeal and in limited portions. Ok for fruit and vegetables and fish. Also be careful not to overdo the seasonings.

If you feel swollen after the Easter binges, drink at least two liters of water a day and don’t forget the draining herbal teas, fennel or aniseed. Physical activity is also important, as it is essential to reactivate the metabolism and make the body burn more energy.