Home Health After the Easter binges, it’s time to get back in shape: the costume test arrives
Health

After the Easter binges, it’s time to get back in shape: the costume test arrives

by admin
After the Easter binges, it’s time to get back in shape: the costume test arrives

10/04/2023 – 14:20 Editorial board News, Events 0 531

SALENTO – After the excesses of the Easter holidays, it’s time to think about the dreaded costume test. These days, without a shadow of a doubt, delicious breakfasts, family lunches, Easter eggs and doves, without forgetting the outdoor grills, have been the protagonists, so much so that the needle of the scales has risen.

But if now you feel a little guilty and want to make up for the binges, you can start doing it, but avoiding fasting. According to experts, in fact, the watchword is moderation. Eat regularly and don’t even skip snacks, but reduce portions. Obviously better to avoid: alcohol, sweets, aged cheeses and animal fats. Yes instead to bread and pasta, but wholemeal and in limited portions. Ok for fruit and vegetables and fish. Also be careful not to overdo the seasonings.

If you feel swollen after the Easter binges, drink at least two liters of water a day and don’t forget the draining herbal teas, fennel or aniseed. Physical activity is also important, as it is essential to reactivate the metabolism and make the body burn more energy.

See also  How to defend yourself from online scams during the summer holidays

You may also like

Macron back from China: “Europeans must not be...

Defaced monuments, Brothers of Italy prepares the law-beat:...

Stop picking your nose immediately – you increase...

Bundestag passes law to improve hospice and palliative...

After the crickets comes the mammoth, are you...

Inter, two certain absences and the choice between...

The Dalai Lama’s double standard

Site was not found. – Medicine and Health,...

Kremlin: ‘No hypothesis of truce for Orthodox Easter’...

Hospital structure law passed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy