LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) (“Planet 13” or the “Company“) today remembers Board

member Mike Harman, who passed away on April 6, 2023 at the age of 50. The Company extends its sincere condolences to his wife Jeanette and his entire family. He is remembered as a dear friend,

admired colleague, devoted husband and father.

Mr. Harman served on Planet 13’s Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee since Planet 13 went public in June 2018. Mr. Harman was a valued board member who helped guide the Company

through its go-public transaction, transition to U.S. GAAP and SEC filing. He was a friend and respected voice to everyone at Planet 13.