The winner of the regular season and the reigning vice-champion Talent team led the whole match, but the guests managed to come close several times. Pilsen had an excellent start to the match, but from a 10:3 lead, the halftime lead was only 15:14. In the second half, coach Petr Štochl’s team bounced back by five goals, and even though Zubří still pulled back the loss by two goals, they could not make the duel more dramatic. The West Bohemians won the twelfth extra league game in a row.

“Several times we got into a big goal difference because we didn’t convert chances. It’s such a bad tradition of ours here that Filip Herajt catches us and Plzeň is such an experienced team that he can keep the lead. We then manage to pull ourselves together, but we can’t turn it over to your side,” said Matěj Havran, a guest on Czech Television, who, like Pavel Bajer, burdened Pilsen’s account with seven goals.

Pilsen goalkeeper Herajt supported the win with 13 saves and a goal into an empty net. “I probably do better against Zubří than against other opponents, but they are a quality team and many times it doesn’t work out against them. Especially with them, I have a harder time there, but I’m glad that at least at home I kept the boys a little bit, although it could have been better. But at least that way,” said Herajt, who blamed himself for the easier conceded goals when losing a significant lead in the first half.