Bethesda just launched what they callTake Back Redfall： Interactive AdventureSomething that sounds like it. It’s an interactive game that serves as a prelude to their upcoming title, Red Fall, out May 2nd for PC and Xbox Series S/X.

The game is designed to generate hype and excitement around a vampire-filled adventure, and by completing it and submitting your score, you stand a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X featuring eye-catching designs inspired by the game’s characters and setting. If you want to give it a try, proceed this way, the first question you have to answer is:

“After restocking at the Bathwood safehouse, you’ll see lead agents patrolling the neighborhood. They’re not vampires, but they’re not friends either. Any plans, Lyla?”

Gamers who are legal citizens in these countries are eligible to win the Xbox Series X;“United States or District of Columbia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, or United Kingdom.”Will you try the game for a chance to win an exclusive custom console while having fun?