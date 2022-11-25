Do you want to advertise on this site?

Covid is still in circulation, the flu starts to hit. To prevent the spread of viruses, Asst Spedali Civili of Brescia intends to implement vaccination campaigns, promoting two “vax days” (the first Sunday 27 November, the second Sunday 18 December) during which the Poncarale vaccination center (in via Fermi 35) will be open from 8.30 to 12 for the immunization of adults and children.

Vaccinations will be administered free of charge, and there will be no need to book the appointment. Suitability for vaccination and the type of vaccine that will be administered will be assessed by the vaccinating doctor during the medical history, directly in the facility.

The flu vaccines FI Fluenz Tetra (which is administered by nasal spray) and FI Vaxigrip Tetra (by injection), and the BioNTech/Pfizer Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 and Comirnaty anti-Covid vaccines will be available. Anyone who will undergo vaccination must have their health card and an identification document with them. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, or by another adult companion who is aware of the health status of the vaccinated person, provided with a written proxy, a copy of the identity document of the parents or legal guardian and consent to the vaccination signed by the parents or legal guardian.

Who and how

They can get vaccinated against Covid all those who have reached the age of 5; the third dose can be administered to over 12s who have completed the primary vaccination course, the fourth dose is administered to over 12s who have received the booster dose or have recovered from the infection for at least 120 days. The fifth dose is reserved for over 60s at least 120 days since the last booster or recovery from the infection. Further information on the website asst-spedalicivili.it from which you can download the consent form for the vaccination of minors.

The other hubs

Free access is instead provided in the hubs of Lonato, Vobarno and Castelletto di Leno: Lonato open from 8 to 20, from Monday to Friday (Saturday from 8 to 13); Vobarno and Castelletto from Monday to Friday, from 8 to 13.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Sign up for GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reserved reproduction © www.giornaledibrescia.it