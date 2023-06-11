Aguero, incredible bet and gaffe on City champions in the Champions League

Ten thousand dollars on winning the Manchester City with two or three goal difference in the final of Champions League against theInter: pointed them Sergio Agueroformer forward of the Citizens and the Argentine national team, posting the bet on his twitter account.

Potential payout of nineteen thousand seven hundred dollars and sensational gaffe for Aguerowho on the eve of the match cheered on the men of Guardiola joining them on the field during the training session: praising the City, il Whenwhich recently made headlines for its dream car collection, in fact, it has the wrong tag within his post by linking it to a profile that follows only two others and has one thousand and ninety-five followers, many of whom were collected precisely following Aguero’s oversight.

The Kun obviously didn’t notice the mistake and didn’t even correct it, despite the hundreds of comments from pages and users who, with irony and sarcasm, remarked on his oversight. On twitter, the text accompanying a photo of him smiling in the locker room is still trending Citythe club whose history he made from 2011 to 2021 before being forced to move to the Barcelona and be forced to retreat in tears.







