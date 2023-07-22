AI and precision medicine to discover the risk of cardiovascular disease. « Medicine in the Library

AI and precision medicine to discover the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Research published in Cardiovascular Researchconducted at the Karolinska Institutet in collaboration with Uppsala University and several European universities, investigated how artificial intelligence (AI) can help identify an individual’s risk of atherosclerosis and thus provide an opportunity to intervene before cardiovascular disease develops.

The research team used clinical and molecular data along with ultrasound measurements of the carotid artery from participants in a large European study.

Specifically, they used a machine learning approach to identify four endotypes of subclinical carotid atherosclerosis, each characterized by a molecular and clinical signature. Endotypes have been shown to improve the accuracy of predicting atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk.

“We tested whether the endotypes we had generated with machine learning could predict the risk of developing atherosclerosis in the carotid artery“, say the researchers “The results show that this is possible.”

Read the full text of the article:

A machine learning based approach to identify carotid subclinical atherosclerosis endotypes

Qiaosen Chen, Otto Bergman, Louise Ziegler, Damiano Baldassarre, Fabrizio Veglia, Elena Tremoli, Rona J Strawbridge, Antonio Gallo, Matteo Pirro, Andries J. Smit, Sudhir Kurl, Kai Savonen, Lars Lind, Per Eriksson, Bruna Gigante on behalf of the IMPROVE study group.

Cardiovascular Research, online 21 July 2023, doi: 10.1093/cvr/cvad106.

Source: Karolinska Institutet

