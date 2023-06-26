Home » AI: doctors use them for diagnosis, it is essential to study a regulation
AI: doctors use them for diagnosis, it is essential to study a regulation

AI: doctors use them for diagnosis, it is essential to study a regulation

27% of healthcare facilities are experimenting with AI for diagnostic or treatment purposes.

AI: what are the uses in the medical field?

The Digital Health Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic has decreed that 27% of healthcare facilities are using AI for diagnostic or treatment purposes.

According to research, one in four doctors uses artificial intelligence, as well as 14% of nurses. Ecg, Tac, resonances and x-rays exploit algorithms to improve the accuracy of the diagnoses. Among other uses quit are also the answers to some questions, thus emulating a real human conversation.

Just one in ten doctors use artificial intelligence to search for scientific references on a specific pathology.

The dangers of artificial intelligence

The greatest dangers in the field of AI concern citizens who seek information or have a disease diagnosed on the basis of perceived symptoms.

This is also why Europe is studying a artificial intelligence regulationuseful for clarifying the legal responsibilities of a doctor who makes wrong decisions based on a response from artificial intelligence.

It is also important that the doctor inquires about how a algorithm and what type of data it provides to arrive at its decision.

