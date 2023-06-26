Home » Salvini visits Dr automobiles: “Great Italian history”. Then the attack on Europe
Business

Do business in Italy it is remarkable given the bureaucracy, to do so in Molise it is worth double”. The Minister of Transport. Matteo Salvini on a visit to Dr Automobiles Groupe, the car company founded by former racing driver Massimo Di Risio, emphasizes a particularly significant entrepreneurial story. “Dr is an extraordinary company – explained the minister at the end of his visit to the headquarters in Macchia d’Isernia. – because here the challenge is stronger. And this is true for Dr or for Molisana, a pasta manufacturer – Salvini said again. -Here there are considerable costs of transport, logistics, transfer of the product to consumers”.

New jab at Europe

“I must say that making cars in Turin or Miliano is one thing, making cars in Macchia d’Isernia, opening abroad and selling tens of thousands of pieces makes me proud to be a humble participant in this evolution”, continued Salvini, launching then a attack on the European Union: “We try, and we will try, as a ministry to put companies in a position to grow, without the ideology that Europe wants to impose with only electricity. Also electric, but there are i biofuels, there is hydrogen, there are biomass, therefore it is right that the consumer can choose, then I won’t advertise otherwise they will open a commission of inquiry, but the quality of the Dr product commensurate with the price is remarkable”.

