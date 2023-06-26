Home » Europa League: After freaking out in the final – four games suspension for Mourinho
AS Roma star coach José Mourinho has been suspended for four games in international club competitions after his freak out on referee Anthony Taylor in the Europa League final.

This was announced by the European Football Union UEFA. The 60-year-old Mourinho had waited for the English referee Taylor after the 4-1 defeat on penalties against FC Sevilla in the underground car park of the Budapest Final Arena and, among other things, called him a “disgrace”.

Also fines for Roma fans

In addition, UEFA imposed various fines totaling 135,500 euros on the Roman club, among other things because of the misconduct of their fans in the final and semifinals. For the same reason, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, who were eliminated by the Italians in the semifinals, also have to pay 43,000 euros. To do this, Bayer must leave an area of ​​the stadium with 5,000 seats unoccupied in the next European Cup home game.

