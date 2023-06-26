Home » OPEL Unveiled the new iconic “Blitz” logo. Will be introduced on vehicles from 2024 – Companies
World

by admin
Opel today unveiled a new interpretation of its iconic “Blitz” logo which will be introduced on production vehicles from 2024.

It will continue to be the central element of the Opel compass, one of the main features of the Rüsselsheim-based manufacturer’s critically acclaimed design philosophy; at the same time, the logo will continue to be at the center of the Opel Vizor. The lightning bolt, German for ‘Blitz’, is closely associated with electricity and is the ideal logo to symbolize Opel’s approach to the age of electromobility.

“Now our ‘Blitz’ is more important than ever. It not only symbolizes our commitment to the democratization of innovation and mobility, but also expresses our commitment to become an all-electric brand in Europe by 2028. This year , we will already have 15 electrified models in our portfolio and we can proudly say that Opel is electric,” said Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel.

In the coming years, the German manufacturer will gradually implement the new “Blitz” in its product range; first production with the new look is scheduled for 2024

