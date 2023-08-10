Home » Mexican Soccer Player Jorge Ruvalcaba Joins Standard de Liège in Groundbreaking Transfer
Mexican Soccer Player Jorge Ruvalcaba Joins Standard de Liège in Groundbreaking Transfer

Mexican Soccer Player Jorge Ruvalcaba Joins Standard de Liège in Groundbreaking Transfer

Jorge Ruvalcaba Joins Standard de Liège in Belgian First Division

Jorge Ruvalcaba, the 22-year-old Mexican soccer player, has been officially announced as the newest addition to Standard de Liège in the Belgian First Division. This move comes after Ruvalcaba contemplated quitting soccer due to the lack of interest from American universities in continuing his football career.

The young talent, who previously played for Pumas in Mexico, quickly rose through the ranks and established himself as one of the top prospects in the club’s academy. Standard de Liège shared the news of Ruvalcaba’s arrival through their website, expressing their excitement to have him on the team.

A few days ago, ESPN’s Fernando Villa reported that Ruvalcaba and his agent were in advanced negotiations with Pumas and Standard de Liège, and it was only a matter of time before the final sale agreement was reached. Pumas will reportedly retain a percentage of Ruvalcaba’s card.

This transfer sees Ruvalcaba join the growing number of Mexican soccer players plying their trade in Europe. Previously, Ruvalcaba had trained with CSUSB Coyotes before joining Pumas in 2021.

In an interview with ESPN, Ruvalcaba reflected on his rapid rise in the world of football, expressing his pride in being part of the Pumas organization. Former Pumas coach, Andrés Lillini, played a key role in Ruvalcaba’s debut in Liga MX, and his speed and dribbling skills quickly made him a fan favorite.

During his time in Liga MX, Ruvalcaba played in 40 games, scoring five goals, and providing three assists. In the 2023 Apertura, he featured in the first three matches for Pumas and also contributed with an assist in the Leagues Cup group stage.

In Standard de Liège, Ruvalcaba will join fellow Mexican winger Gerardo Arteaga, who currently plays for Genk. The Belgian First Division has previously seen Mexican players such as Carlos Hermosillo, Guillermo Ochoa, and Omar Govea.

The move to Standard de Liège presents a new chapter in Ruvalcaba’s career and provides him with an opportunity to further showcase his skills on the European stage.

