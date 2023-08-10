2022 School of Technology Graduation Ceremony at Universidad Austral de Chile

The graduation ceremony for the 2022 promotion of the School of Technology at the Faculty of Medicine was recently held at the Universidad Austral de Chile. The event took place in the main hall and was attended by various important figures, including the coordinator of Undergraduate Studies, academic Tatiana Victoriano, the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Pamela Ehrenfeld, the Prodean Dr. Carmen Gloria Muñoz, members of the School Council, and invited teachers, family, and friends.

During the ceremony, the Director of the School, Dr. María Isabel Jaramillo, addressed the audience and presented the titles and academic degrees to the graduates. One of the relatives of each graduate also participated in this special moment. Additionally, the graduate Esperanza Bayyad delivered a few words on behalf of the new professionals.

To mark their commitment to their conscience, their peers, and society, the graduates took a solemn oath of service and social commitment. This was administered by academic María Paz Villanueva, a graduate of UACh, who is currently a professor at the Institute of Clinical Microbiology in the Faculty of Medicine and a member of the School of Medical Technology‘s Council.

The graduation ceremony was made more memorable with performances by Cuartero Fluvial, who played Karl Jenjis Super’s Palladio and ABBA’s Trouper.

During the event, distinctions were awarded to exceptional graduates. Esperanza Bayyad received the distinction for her outstanding academic performance in the Clinical Laboratory, Hematology, and Blood Bank mention. Similarly, Cristina Nahuelpan was recognized for her achievements in the Medical Imaging and Physics mention.

In addition to student accolades, two teaching distinctions were announced. María Paz Villanueva was honored as the best teacher in the Clinical Laboratory, Hematology, and Blood Bank mention, while Jesse Obando received recognition for their teaching excellence in the Medical Imaging and Physics mention.

Finally, the names of the graduates were announced, with each one officially becoming a proud professional of the School of Technology at the Faculty of Medicine.

