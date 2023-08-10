US: State of disaster declared in Hawaii due to forest fires

US President Joe Biden on Thursday declared a state of natural disaster for Hawaii, where raging wildfires have destroyed the island of Maui and killed at least 36 people, freeing up significant federal aid to the archipelago.

“The president’s action makes federal funds available to those affected in Maui County,” the White House explained in a statement. This aid will finance emergency relief and reconstruction tasks on the island, where the tourist town of Lahaina, the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, was practically destroyed.

Wildfires on Maui’s west coast, fueled by strong winds from a southbound hurricane, broke out Tuesday and quickly engulfed the coastal town of Lahaina, forcing some residents to flee into the ocean.

Biden’s office reported that he had spoken Thursday by phone with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

The president “expressed his deep condolences for the lives lost and the extensive destruction of land and property,” the White House said.

