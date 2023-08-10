ENERGY2RUN 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

After the success of the TrailRun Alta Valtellina, which inaugurated the summer running season at the beginning of June with more than 350 athletes registered on the paths of Val Viola, mountain running is ready to become the protagonist again, with 3 race formats dedicated to athletes and amateurs. The spotlights are ready to turn on again on the Cancano Lakes, a renowned alpine destination in the heart of the Stelvio National Park at an altitude of 2,000 m. altitude, which will see professional runners and mountain running enthusiasts put themselves to the test in their respective challenges: competitive 18 km race, reserved for Fidal or Runcard members; non-competitive version, also 18 km long, dedicated to amateur runners; ShortRun, a 10 km version that includes a tour of Lake Cancano only, to be covered both running and as a Nordic walking test.

The departure is set at 10 from the wall of the first dam, for an electrifying start to the race. The sporting event, which for this edition boasts the collaboration of A2A Life Company, the Patronage of the Lombardy Region, the contribution of BIM Adda, the support of the Sondrio Chamber of Commerce and Alta Valtellina Athletics, is enriched with important partnerships: the new technical sponsor is in fact Crazy, a renowned and historic local brand dedicated to the outdoor world and mountain sportswear, which will brand the technical sock present in the race pack.

The 2023 edition also sees the consolidation of multiple collaborations with some local companies, in particular: QC Terme Bagni di Bormio, Livigno Dairy, Donagrandi Macelleria, Fior d’Alpe Bakery and Bosco spa. Registration open online at www.endu.net e mysdam.netor by contacting the Pro Loco Valdidentro directly (0342 985331 – info.valdidentro@bormio.eu) at a cost of € 35.00. The registration fee includes the very rich race pack full of gastronomic products, the Crazy gadget, the finisher medal , the €10 meal voucher to be used at the affiliated restaurants and refreshment points and services: showers, bag storage, refreshments along the route and final refreshment.

We point out that the race pack and the technical gadget are guaranteed only to the first 350 registered. All the details of the events and the competition regulations are available on the energy2run.eu website. For further information, contact the Pro Loco of Valdidentro.

