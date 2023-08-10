The first tourists from Virgin Galactic arrive in space

The first space tourists carried by the US company Virgin Galactic reached space on Thursday, announced the company founded by the billionaire Richard Bransonkeeping a promise made two decades ago.

Mother and daughter together for the first time in space, everything is ready for launch by our correspondent Antonello Guerrera 07 August 2023

The three passengers – Jon Goodwin80 years old, Keisha Schahaff46, and her daughter Anastatia Mayers18 – took off from New Mexico and were blown to an altitude of more than 80 kilometers, the limit the US military says marks the beginning of space, a commentator announced on live video…

