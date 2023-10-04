AI-Powered iaGEMA: Revolutionizing Medicine with Rapid Diagnoses and Interactive Treatment Guides

AI Revolutionizes Medicine from Rapid Diagnoses to Interactive Treatment Guides like iaGEMA

Healthcare professionals now have AI assistants that transform medical care, focusing more time on the patient

By Carlos Zuniga | 04/10/2023 06:40

In November 2022, the world of artificial intelligence experienced a paradigmatic change with the launch of ChatGPT, an event that catalyzed a wave of innovations, particularly in the healthcare space, where efficiency and precision are crucial. Since then, there have been countless applications that allow us to address specific challenges faced by health professionals. This is what happens with the recent launch of iaGEMA, a “co-pilot” for doctors who allows healthcare professionals to interact with the Spanish Guide for Asthma Management (GEMA) saving time and effort in resolving everyday doubts related to this respiratory disease.

It is a recent example that adds to the current panorama of technological advances, in which AI-powered tools have emerged that revolutionize the search for scientific information. These use advanced algorithms to extract data from research articles, ensuring that clinical decisions are based on empirical and current information. Additionally, there are applications designed to quickly interpret technical and legal documents. Let’s imagine a doctor who, instead of investing hours analyzing a clinical study, simply uploads the document and obtains a detailed summary in minutes, thus optimizing his time for diagnosing and treating patients. On the other hand, writers in the scientific field have tools that facilitate and accelerate the creation of content. There are even browser extensions that act as virtual assistants, capable of summarizing documents, videos, and highlighting the most relevant points.

It is in this framework of innovation that Luzan 5, in collaboration with the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR) and other scientific societies, has presented to GEMA. This revolutionary conversation assistant allows healthcare professionals to interact with the Spanish Asthma Management Guide (GEMA) in a way never seen before. Going down to a practical example, I imagine a doctor in consultation who could ask iaGEMA about the best practices for the management of a specific type of asthma and receive, in real time, a response based on the most recent scientific evidence. In addition, it allows you to ask questions as in a natural conversation to refine the answer.

The technology powering iaGEMA has even broader potential. We could envision a safe environment in which patients, instead of navigating an ocean of misinformation on the Internet, can access accurate and reliable medical information. These types of applications have the potential to radically transform the way patients interact with the healthcare system, offering improvements in both disease prevention and the treatment of existing medical conditions. If this technology is used in patient groups, it would be similar to offering them a trusted doctor available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through their smartphone.

In conclusion, Artificial intelligence should not be seen as a substitute that threatens the work of health professionals but rather as a complement that, by freeing them from routine and repetitive tasks, allows them to focus on more complex and significant aspects of medical care. In these spaces, intuition and human experience are irreplaceable. By enabling healthcare professionals to be more efficient, AI gives them the freedom to spend more time on what really matters: personalized care, accurate diagnosis, and ultimately improving the quality of life of patients. This is the future we are heading towards – a future in which artificial intelligence and human intelligence coexist and complement each other, creating a more effective and humane healthcare ecosystem.

Carlos Zuniga | Director of Digital Business of Luzán 5