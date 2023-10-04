Home » “Mono Luigui” captured in Villavicencio, alleged member of the FARC dissidents
“Mono Luigui” captured in Villavicencio, alleged member of the FARC dissidents

Authorities managed to capture a subject in Villavicencio, identified as an alleged member of the FARC dissidents, Structure “Jorge Briceño Suarez”.

The capture of the man known by the alias “Mono Luigui” was the result of two years of monitoring with the authorities, who carried out the arrest warrant for the crimes of aggravated criminal conspiracy, aggravated homicide, aggravated acts of terrorism, manufacturing, trafficking and carrying of firearms, gear and accessories of restricted use.

The 22-year-old subject allegedly belonged to this criminal organization for approximately five years. Currently, he would be a member of the finance commission of alias “Jhon Linares” and would be in charge of executing criminal intelligence activities, in addition to coordinating the procurement and installation of Improvised Explosive Devices, in order to carry out terrorist actions against the Public Force in the general area of ​​the Guayabero River.

Source: Colombian Navy Command

