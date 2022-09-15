New research has found that women’s health is more affected by air pollution than men’s. Here is the reason.

As many as 99% of the world population breathes air with levels of pollution above the limits allowed by the WHO. Most of the most polluted cities in the world are located in South Asia. Air pollution is one of the major causes of environmental death in death, counting about 9 million ceded each year. However, recent research has linked him more to women. In fact, it seems to be linked to higher rates of spontaneous abortions, complications of pregnancy, with repercussions on women’s reproductive health.

What pollutes the atmosphere, and which is man-made, are the gas car exhaust and industrial emissions such as: particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2) and organic compounds (VOC). Previously, air pollution had been linked to various health conditions such as lung cancer, diabetes, decreased cognitive function and now this problem is expanding.

Women’s health compromised due to pollution, I sweat it

A recent studio has identified that, in addition to the already known negative aspects of air pollution, polluting gases affect the health of women more than men. To prove this theory, the scholars looked at ten volunteers, including women and men. The latter had to breathe filtered air for four consecutive hours and then, after four weeks, again for four hours, they had to breathe polluted air containing fumes derived from diesel engine emissions. Finally, blood tests were performed.

The authors of the study came to the conclusion that between a man and a woman there was one difference quite distinct to do, especially as regards the proteins that are involved: in blood coagulation, in the repair of damaged cells, in cardiovascular risk and in the general immune system. The results revealed that women are more prone to environmental repercussions.