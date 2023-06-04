Air transport strikes, around 50 cancellations at Fiumicino

There are about fifty departing flights canceled in advance today, at Fiumicino airport, due to a series of strikes involving air transport. At the Roman airport, however, for the moment, there are no operational criticalities or queues of passengers at the information desks due to the preventive communication on the strikes, which has given the airlines the opportunity to reschedule flights and take action to re-protect passengers on first useful links. Among the agitations, the one called by Cobas for 4 hours, from 13 to 17, by Enav employees in Rome and Milan, the national one in the handling sector, from 12 to 16, called by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Transport by Air, and for 24 hours by Cub Transportation; and again the national 24-hour strike in air transport and allied industries. The staff of some airlines, such as Vueling, and the commercial and administrative staff of Emirates and American Airlines also cross their arms. At Fiumicino Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Transport by plane organized a 4-hour garrison outside Terminal 3 with the union flags in sight.

Following the agitation proclaimed by the ENAV flight controllers and by the Handling companies, the Ita Airways company informed the users, from its website, that, from 12 to 17, there could be some changes to its flight schedule, and that it was forced to cancel 116 domestic and international flights on the entire network.

Ita Airways has activated “an extraordinary plan to limit the inconvenience of passengers, by rebooking the largest possible number of travelers involved in the cancellations on the first available flights. 60% will be able to fly on the same day today”.

A hundred flights have been canceled at the Milanese airports of Linate and Malpensa due to today’s air transport strike. This did not create inconvenience in the airports because the companies had previously canceled the flights in recent days and therefore the passengers had been warned. However, the guarantee range from 7 to 10, during which flights took off and landed, was respected.

