Home » “The revelations of the carabiniere? Pure madness”
World

“The revelations of the carabiniere? Pure madness”

by admin
“The revelations of the carabiniere? Pure madness”

by palermolive.it – ​​8 minutes ago

Emanuela Orlandi’s brother, Pietro, commented on the statements of a former carabiniere, Antonio Goglia, who, in a letter sent to the deputy prosecutor Stefano Luciani, in charge of reopening the investigation into the case, said that the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Emanuela Orlandi, her brother speaks: “The revelations of the carabiniere? Pure madness” appeared 8 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  【Surprise】Taiwan knows how to prevent it?Ukraine only demonstrated once | Ukraine | NTDTV Online

You may also like

Hip Horns Brass Collective Expand Their Tribute To...

Shake off Xi Jinping? Lu Shaye argues that...

Tiananmen anniversary, arrested in Hong Kong «Mamie Wong»-...

Plants that are poisonous to animals | Magazine

The Tiananmen Square massacre is not being commemorated...

‘The Iraqi Christ’ and ‘Allah 99’: a ruthless...

“Kaijin – The Ash Shadow”: two warriors, honor,...

Benzema out of Real Madrid, official! “It will...

Saša Popović wanted disqualification in Zvezda Grand |...

Trinidad and Tobago diplomat Francis Elected as President...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy