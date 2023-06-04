by palermolive.it – ​​8 minutes ago

Emanuela Orlandi’s brother, Pietro, commented on the statements of a former carabiniere, Antonio Goglia, who, in a letter sent to the deputy prosecutor Stefano Luciani, in charge of reopening the investigation into the case, said that the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Emanuela Orlandi, her brother speaks: “The revelations of the carabiniere? Pure madness” appeared 8 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».