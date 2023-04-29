Aisla, 40 years of activity of the association celebrated – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 29 – Forty years of activity for Aisla, the association that fights for the assistance and treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The milestone was celebrated in Granozzo con Monticello, a few kilometers from Novara with two days of insights and testimonials, the shareholders’ meeting and the approval of the 2022 social report.



Aisla’s 40 years – said Mario Sabatelli, president of the association’s medical-scientific commission and clinical director of the adult area of ​​the NeMO Center at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome – represent the unity of purpose of the scientific community and patients to achieve which today represent a turning point for the disease”.



Sabatelli recalled the good news of these days – the approval of the INPS guidelines and of the drug Tofersen, the latter by the FDA (Food and drug administration).



“Our goal – underlined Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla – is to shorten the distance between the dream of defeating the disease and reality. I am convinced that only thanks to the alliance with the scientific community and the institutions is it possible to face the our disease”.



Among those present was the singer-songwriter Ron, national councilor and testimonial of Aisla: “For years – he said – I have been at the side of people with ALS, aware of the silent strength that these friends, whom I call warriors, are able to demonstrate”.



During the two days for Aisla’s 40th anniversary, there was also room for a moving recollection of Gianluca Vialli, “for his tireless commitment to financing scientific research on ALS”. (HANDLE).

