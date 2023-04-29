Home » Aisla, 40 years of activity of the association celebrated – Medicine
Health

Aisla, 40 years of activity of the association celebrated – Medicine

by admin
Aisla, 40 years of activity of the association celebrated – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 29 – Forty years of activity for Aisla, the association that fights for the assistance and treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The milestone was celebrated in Granozzo con Monticello, a few kilometers from Novara with two days of insights and testimonials, the shareholders’ meeting and the approval of the 2022 social report.

Aisla’s 40 years – said Mario Sabatelli, president of the association’s medical-scientific commission and clinical director of the adult area of ​​the NeMO Center at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome – represent the unity of purpose of the scientific community and patients to achieve which today represent a turning point for the disease”.

Sabatelli recalled the good news of these days – the approval of the INPS guidelines and of the drug Tofersen, the latter by the FDA (Food and drug administration).

“Our goal – underlined Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla – is to shorten the distance between the dream of defeating the disease and reality. I am convinced that only thanks to the alliance with the scientific community and the institutions is it possible to face the our disease”.

Among those present was the singer-songwriter Ron, national councilor and testimonial of Aisla: “For years – he said – I have been at the side of people with ALS, aware of the silent strength that these friends, whom I call warriors, are able to demonstrate”.

During the two days for Aisla’s 40th anniversary, there was also room for a moving recollection of Gianluca Vialli, “for his tireless commitment to financing scientific research on ALS”. (HANDLE).

See also  Mucus in the throat: how to get rid of it

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy