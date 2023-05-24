alarm for risk of infections and mental illnesses

Risk of infections after the flood in Romagna. The mayors of some centers affected by the floods and the experts of the are sounding the alarm Italian Society of Environmental Medicine. In several countries the marshy water emits very heavy smells of putrefaction. The water coming from the sewers and the carcasses of the many animals that died during the flood are raising concern. According to Sima, in the event of floods such as the one that hit Emilia Romagna, the long-term effects on the hygienic-sanitary risks e psychological for the population involved.

Risk of infections after the flood: gastroenteritis and tetanus

Overflowing wastewater increases the risk of viral and bacterial infections exponentially. In the sights of the experts are above all the norovirusil rotavirus and thehepatitis A. Concern also for the presence of bacteria such as Campylobacter, Escherichia coli and Salmonella. Most of these pathogens cause gastrointestinal diseases also important, in addition to dermatitis and conjunctivitis. Stagnation of water causes a huge presence of mosquitoes and insects. The health authorities are also thinking of proceeding with prophylactic vaccinations. It is mainly about the tetanus vaccination. The last recall must have been made no later than ten years ago.

Experts speak of the need to wait another ten days to allow the waters to drain. The mayors of some municipalities are considering evacuating some people. The most at risk are children and the elderly.

How to lower the risk of infections after the flood

Expert advice is that of wash your hands very well and use boots, never walk barefoot or with open shoes in the water. In case of injuries even small viruses and bacteria could enter the body through the bloodstream. You must also avoid exposing your hands, which must always be protected by gloves. Do not touch your eyes, mouth and nose. Children must not play in flooded areas. It may be useful to wear too FFP2 masks.

Concern for the mental health of those who have lost everything

There is also a strong risk of mental illness. It is easy to imagine that events of this magnitude cause post traumatic disorders with anxiety, psychosocial disorders and suicidal tendencies. Those who have lost everything may no longer have any hope for the future. In fact, the Emilia Romagna region has mobilized a team of psychologists dedicated to the emergency.

