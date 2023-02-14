Alberto Genovese has returned to prison, on the basis of a sentence execution order, executed by the flying squad and signed by Milan prosecutor Adriana Blasco, after the definitive sentence of 6 years, 11 months and 10 days for having first stunned with drugs and then raped in 2020 two models, the first in the Villa Lolita residence in Ibiza and the other in his Milanese penthouse Terrazza Sentimento. The now former web entrepreneur since July 2021 was under house arrest in a community to detox. The prison order is based on ‘obstructive’ crimes of sexual violence which in this case do not allow for the sentence to be served under house arrest.

The former entrepreneur was taken to the Lecco prison, the closest to the community in the Lecco area where he was under house arrest. At the end of January it was learned that Genovese, 45 years old and defended by the lawyers Luigi Isolabella and Davide Ferrari, had decided not to appeal against the sentence last September, with abbreviated procedure, to 8 years and 4 months’ imprisonment for the two cases of sexual assault. And so he had obtained a sixth discount, provided for by the new rules of the Cartabia law, and so the sentence dropped to just under 7 years.

Today the execution order with imprisonment was carried out, because the Public Prosecutor’s Office assessed that the crimes for which he was convicted, i.e. sexual assault and group sexual assault (in competition with his ex-girlfriend in the case of Ibiza), are impediments to the granting of home detention in this case. This element which is the main one in the Prosecutor’s provision and which also adds up to the fact that the residual sentence that the former founder of digital start-ups, arrested on November 6, 2020, must serve, removing the ‘pre-suffering’ (i.e. the time already spent in pre-trial detention), is more than 4 years. It is around 4 years and 8 months, in fact, but with the possible granting of early release it could go down to just over 4 years and 2 months. Now Genovese’s defense faces two paths in theory: to appeal against the prosecutor’s provision before the execution judge who issued the sentence; or contact the Surveillance Court to request that an alternative measure to prison be granted, i.e. that they can return to house arrest in any case, even before the residual sentence drops below 4 years.

