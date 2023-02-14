Home Business Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Power stocks generally rose in early trading. Last year, the national market transaction volume increased by 39% year-on-year.
Business

by admin
Power stocks generally rose in early trading. As of press time,Longyuan Power(00916) rose 4.46% to HK$11.24; Datang Power (00991) rose 4.17% to HK$1.5; Huaneng Power International (00902) rose 2.66% to HK$4.25; Huadian International (01071) rose 2.27% to HK$3.61 .

On the news, Zhao Xueshun, deputy director of the Market Supervision Department of the National Energy Administration, said at the press conference that according to the statistics of transaction settlement, the national market transaction electricity in 2022 will total 5.25 trillion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 39%, accounting for the total electricity consumption of the whole society. The proportion reached 60.8%, an increase of 15.4 percentage points year-on-year. In addition, the average transaction price of the national coal-fired power generation unit market reached 0.449 yuan/kWh, which was about 18.3% higher than the national average benchmark electricity price, effectively alleviating the loss situation of coal power enterprises.

