by admin
Sicuritalia acquires the Belgian MAAT and expands abroad

First acquisition abroad for Sicuritalia, the main Italian group in the private security services sector, which completed the acquisition of the Belgian Maat Security, thus creating the second European group in the sector, with 700 million in revenues and 17,000 employees .

The Belgian company operates in the security sector in large-scale distribution, logistics, fashion and event management, has 900 employees and has offices in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Following the transaction, the general manager of Maat International, Jan Swerts, will take over the management of the Maat Security group.

«It is the first important operation outside the Italian borders after 70 years of history», comments the president of Sicuritalia, Lorenzo Manca, materialized «after a careful analysis of the size and potential of the company and of the covered markets».

Thanks to this operation, Sicuritalia will be able to “follow its consolidated multinational clientele also at foreign offices”, with the aim of “replicating the growth path achieved in Italy in other countries”.

