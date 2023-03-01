The report by an independent Russian media tells the sumptuous life of Putin and Alina Kabaeva, the secret wife of the Russian president

Alina Kabaeval’former Olympic gymnast that public opinion indicates as the secret wife by Russian President Vladimir Putin or at least like the mother of his last childrenlives in Russia in a 2600 square meter, 20 room apartment located in Sochi.

The report on Putin’s lavish life

We find out all this from the story of Proektan independent Russian media specializing in investigative journalism which, in a long report dedicated to Putin’s lavish life, describes the married life of Putin and the “Czarina”.

The apartment where the woman lives is a penthouse that in 2011 was described as “the largest” in the Russian Federation: an apartment with a swimming pool, cinema, patio and a rooftop helipad which, however, is not his permanent residence.

The huge penthouse is located in the Royal Park residential complex, an apartment that was put up for sale in 2009 for 450 million rubles (the equivalent of $15 million) and was then purchased two years later for just 90 million ($3.2 million at the time), or a fifth of the initially declared value. According to Proekt journalists, the operation was managed by Oleg Rudnov, a man very close to Putin.

The “treasury” that pays for the life of Putin and his entourage

The Tsarina spends a good part of the year at You’re in controla region known for its hills and lakes, located midway between St. Petersburg and Moscow. And in Valdai the gymnast, as she is called, lives with the Russian dictator in a sumptuous palace, using the funds of an offshore company Cypriot (ie registered in Cyprus but developing its business elsewhere, in this case in Russia), Ermira Consultants, which is the “treasure” on which Putin and his entourage draw. Ermira controls the company Real Invest, owner of the Putinka vodka brand, which insures the proceeds.

Until 2015, the company was owned by a figurehead, a lawyer from St. Petersburg, Vladislav Kopilov; but actually the Ermira accounts paid for the purchases for Putin and his parentsthe. Kabaeva lives on her property with her sisters and cousins, five women who never leave her and “help her with everything”. For Kabaeva and her children was also built in Valdai an havea separate residence on the basis of those which, in the Russia of the tsars, were reserved for the female aristocratic elites.

Second Project, Kabaeva owns at the moment $120 million in real estate. Three more apartments in the Black Sea resort are registered in the name of the gymnast’s grandmother.

Putin’s children and former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva

From what Proekt’s report tells us, Putin and Kabaeva’s first child was born in 2015 in an expensive clinic in Switzerland, the second born probably in the spring of 2019this time on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Putin’s secret railway

In 2021, adds Proekt, a boat pier was built near the Kabaeva terem, from which it is possible to swim across the channel and find yourself in a 28-hectare park, the super-protected territories of the Valdai National Park. The fact that these are potted areas has not prevented the construction, in 2018, right on the specially protected lands, of a secret railway for Putin and his relatives: A project with several branches and secret train stations that ordinary citizens cannot use but which would be spread throughout the country.

