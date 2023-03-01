Home Health Ag Lautaro: “Inter for the whole career? Would be very nice. But I think…”
Ag Lautaro: "Inter for the whole career? Would be very nice. But I think…"

Ag Lautaro: "Inter for the whole career? Would be very nice. But I think…"

Lautaro Martinez’s agent speaks again, between the present and the future: here are his statements on the attacker

Talk to the agent again lautaro martinez. At the canal Twitch of calciomercato.it, the agent of the Argentine striker spoke thus between the present and the future in an Inter key:

Lautaro has a contract with Inter for several years, I think it all depends on his happiness and not on qualifying for the Champions League or the Scudetto. It would be great if Lautaro’s entire career were at Inter, but we have to be serious and think that football today is something else”, his statements about Taurus.

