The EU and Italy have burned about 7% of gas stocks in the last month. This is what can be deduced from the comparison between the data released by Gie-Agsi on December 10th and today’s. In the EU, gas stocks were at 89.41% at 1,028 TWh and today they have fallen to 83.06% at 959.52 TWh.

As for Italy, it went from 88.6% at 171.38 TWh to 81.48% at 157.62 TWh. A smaller drop was recorded in Germany, where from 95.04% to 233.92 TWh it went in one month to 91.2% at 224.37 TWh

Inventories in France decreased by about 9%, from 91.33% to 122 TWh on 10 December last, down in one month to 82.4% to 110.08 TWh. As for Italy, of the 2.49TWh injected into the grid today, almost 0.73 TWh, equal to 29.3% of the total, come from storage. 67.41% at 1.68 TWh comes from imports and almost 0.09 TWh, equal to 3.5%, comes from national production. Among the gas importers, Algeria once again stands out with 4.77 TWh, equal to 28.33% of the flows arriving in the country. Followed by Azerbaijan with 2.86 TWh (17%) and the Cavarzere (Rovigo) regasification terminal with 2.84 TWh (16.9%). Just below is Northern Europe with 2.66 TWh (15.8%), followed by Russia, with 1.88 TWh (11.2%). Followed by Libya with 0.86 TWh (5.15%), the regasification terminal of Panigaglia (La Spezia) with 0.62 TWh (3.7%) and that of Livorno with 0.31 TWh, equal to 1.8 % of the total imported.