Thus Bruno Pizzul on Radio Kiss Kiss Naples: his words

—

“Friday’s big match will see Maradona as full as in the golden age and I think that all in all the match can be interpreted and managed by Napoli with greater tranquility than what will be given to Juve. In this long period, Juventus has managed to earn only three points over Napoli. This means that Napoli also did very well. Without the parenthesis at the San Siro, the gap would have remained 10. Juventus managed to prepare a type of game that preserves the stability of the defence. However, Napoli have offensive potential to make Juve’s wrists tremble. In any case, I think it is right not to consider Friday’s victory as decisive, even if the victory were to smile on the Neapolitans. However, there is a slight drop in performance from Kvara , the one who had instead appeared as the top player at the beginning of the season. Perhaps he didn’t manage the break well. He lost his leg and head speed. Osimhen, on the other hand, returned to being the str ordinary striker that we all knew”.