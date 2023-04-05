Curve A takes a step back for love!

Emails will be sent with Verona to enter the necessary material to cheer freely, but now it’s up to De Laurentiis and the Quaestor.

“First of all, thank you for the space, I speak and represent all the organized groups of Curva A. As far as the demonstration is concerned, it was not a protest over expensive tickets. However, this goes against the president’s words that he wants more families and fewer ultras in the stadium. Since we have heard that we have abandoned Naples, we have chosen to show that Naples is life for us, organizing the demonstration by creating a festive environment outside the stadium with young people and children. Since 8 January, after the events on the A1 motorway, in addition to the travel ban, a punishment has been inflicted on us regarding the material at home. We haven’t been able to get materials into the house for two months, it’s absolutely not true that we protest against tickets, we just want to support Napoli. If we’ve made some mistakes we’re ready to correct them, we’re willing to talk to anyone but things have to be told as they are. The president manages SSC Napoli like a shop, the team on the field is better than the others, but not at a corporate level. The big clubs have a figure who agrees with the fans on the material to bring to the stadium, Napoli is the only team that doesn’t have this figure. The paradox is that the opposing fans come and they seem to be playing at home. My regret is that the president is taking time away from the figures who have to manage the city. All this could be resolved between us and them. We are guys who only want the good of the team, we want to enjoy these two months to celebrate a Scudetto that many of us have never seen. There is no truce because there simply cannot be a war with the person who is leading us to the Scudetto dream. We have great guys on the pitch and great fans. If the company catches up with us, we can achieve great things.”