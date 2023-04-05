In the last hours, a series of operations were carried out in coordination with officials of the Secretary of Health of the Mayor’s Office of Medellín, in order to avoid the commercialization of fish in poor condition in the capital of Antioquia during this time of year.

The seizure occurred in development of the plans advanced by the local authorities for a sustainable and safe environment, progress is being made in carrying out the controls and actions for the benefit of the protection of the environment, and natural resources, in order to verify their commercialization and that they comply with the legal requirements.

Also read: Recommendations for buying fish during Easter

They tried to sell fish unfit for consumption in the Retail Plaza in Medellín

Precisely in these control tasks allowed to detect a van-type vehicle at the height of the regional avenue in front of the Retail Plaza in the center of Medellínwhich when verifying that it was transporting, it was established that it was carrying a load of 300 kilos of fish.

After the inspection of this product which was the fish known as catfishwas seized since It was not suitable for human consumption as it did not meet the legal requirementwhich through decree 1835 of 2021 establishes that the minimum catch size for commercialization is 80 centimeters.

In the review it was possible to verify that there were fish of 10, 20 and 25 centimeters. This fish valued at 5 million pesos It was left to the dissipation of the competent authority.

Why was the Catfish unfit for human consumption?

Although catfish smaller than thirty centimeters can be safely consumed if they have a refrigeration chain, in Colombia it was decided to prohibit the commercialization of the smallest specimens to safeguard the species.

It is worth telling that catfish is a protein food and delicious that provides variety to all kinds of preparations; so the growing popularity of this fish is not surprising.

Besides: And God created the fish

The mild flavor of catfish is such that it works well in many recipes. It is often possible to use it in recipes for other fish, or for poultry, pork, and beef; adding it to your diet not only provides variety but also offers a healthy low-fat alternative.

Its low sodium content is very important for those who eat a diet with little salt or those who want to avoid or reduce high blood pressure. Catfish contains calcium, iron, and other minerals important for good health and is easily eaten and digested.