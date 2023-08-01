Rodolfo Correa obtained endorsement for the Medellín Mayor’s Office and requests OAS protection

Rodolfo Correa had 83,000 signatures annulled and was almost left out of the electoral contest in Medellín

This occurs after the Tuesday, July 25, the decision of the Electoral Organization to invalidate the signatures collected by the Significant group of citizens AMA Medellín that nominated Professor Rodolfo Correa as a candidate for mayor of the city.

It may interest you: Rodolfo Correa denounces Quintero for damage to the property of Medellín

After having submitted more than 112,000 signatures, that is, more than double the number required, the Citizen Movement was informed that only 28,500 signatures had been validated. In this regard, Professor Rodolfo Correa said on his social networks that: “They want to take us out of the game and they made us cancel the signatures, who knows with what interests. It is incredible that democracy in this country is handled like this. After nine months of honest work by hundreds of volunteers and entire days on the streets, they want to set the trap,” said the former Secretary of Agriculture.

Correa, who represents a centrist position in Medellín, rejected what happened and He assured that he will go to the last instance to defend his candidacy for the Mayor of Medellínbeing one of the pre-candidates without political bosses who has more options to challenge other strong candidates like Federico Gutiérrez and Juan Carlos Upegui for Mayor:

Also: Rodolfo Correa: “the right and the left in Medellín are the same”

“It is clear that we are a risk for both ideological extremes faced And for them the most functional thing is that Medellín does not have a different alternative to the fanaticism of the left or right. But since evil does not triumph, I want to inform my work team and the more than 120,000 citizens who supported us that despite the attacks and slander we have received throughout this process, We went ahead and we already got endorsement for another movement. We are going to register the candidacy to give this fight for the love of Medellín”.

It is no secret to anyone that has one of the three most visible campaigns for mayor and that the fact of not waiting for anyone to give him permission to launch has allowed him to consolidate his aspiration and that today neither the political class nor public opinion doubt the seriousness and strength of his campaign.