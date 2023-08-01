Home » INDERT MAKES HISTORIC ADVANCE IN LAND REGULARIZATION « News cde
SAN PEDRO (special envoy) Eng. Humberto Pereira, departmental director of Indert, highlighted the main actions promoted by the rural entity in the north of the country, where historical numbers are being achieved in terms of land regularization solutions for the Peña’s incoming government.

In addition, he highlighted that more than 500 property titles were delivered in the last two years and more than 2,600 homes awarded through institutional work with the MUVH. There are several rural communities in San Pedro that have benefited from the current administration.

Pereira also indicated that in this period rural development policies were implemented to promote rooting, where progress was made in the regularization of emblematic colonies with the regularization of land. He emphasized the importance of joint work that made possible a series of advances and the institutional strengthening that made it possible to recover the credibility of the citizenry.

Likewise, he referred to the emblematic case of the Barbero neighborhood that is advancing conveniently, where the work of data collection of the occupied properties continues. These tasks are carried out to expedite the process of transferring land to settlers.

