Radio Okapi/Ph. Marc Maro Fimbo” />

Five people, including three women, were killed by suspected ADF in Kalakala and Landavie, two localities located 6 kilometers east of Komanda in the territory of Irumu.

About ten other people are missing.

Local civil society deplores the resurgence of attacks by ADF rebels since last week in this part of Irumu, which has led to the displacement of many inhabitants.

