Home World The US Department of Justice has reached a preliminary agreement to compensate the survivors and relatives of those who died in the 2017 shooting at a Texas church
World

The US Department of Justice has reached a preliminary agreement to compensate the survivors and relatives of those who died in the 2017 shooting at a Texas church

by admin
The US Department of Justice has reached a preliminary agreement to compensate the survivors and relatives of those who died in the 2017 shooting at a Texas church

The US Department of Justice has announced that it has reached a preliminary agreement to compensate the survivors and relatives of those who died in the November 2017 shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The compensation was set at 144.5 million dollars (about 132 million euros).

The shooting occurred on Sunday morning during a religious service: 26 people were killed and another 22 were injured. The assailant, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, had died shortly after the attack. Kelley was in the Air Force and in 2012 was convicted by a military court of domestic violence and assaulting his son. He had been discharged for misconduct, sentenced to twelve months in prison and finally demoted. However, the sentence was not included in the federal database that is used to check who wants to buy a gun: since his discharge, Kelley had therefore managed to legally buy the semi-automatic rifle used in the massacre. In 2021, a federal court ruled that the US government was responsible for what happened.

See also  breaking latest news Tribute to Mark Lanegan in Irun: Petti + Juárez (2023)

You may also like

Dogs attacked children in a kindergarten in Subotica...

“Singularity – tentacles”: spin-off by Samuel Stern

IVECO BUS / 20 new Crossway 12 CNG...

Udinese – The market catches fire, but the...

News coverage of Trump’s detention was a ‘throwback’

Putin’s personal guard breaks the silence after fleeing...

Germany, found the body of a ten-year-old girl...

Interview with Vesna Pešić show Personal | Info

Gf Vip 7, Luca Onestini reveals if he...

VOLVO GROUP / Annual General Meeting of Shareholders...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy