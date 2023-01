Leonardo DiCaprio from his Instagram profile he dedicates a post to pink iguanas and tags the Biology department of Tor Vergata. Congratulations, says the actor. The wonderful reptiles of the Galapagos have a new fan.

Spotted for the first time in the 80s, pink iguanas were brought to the attention of Science by prof. Gabriel Gentilezoologist of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, who described them as a new species in 2009.