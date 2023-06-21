Home » Alcohol, alarm in Europe: the liver is at risk
Health

Alcohol, alarm in Europe: the liver is at risk

by admin
Alcohol, alarm in Europe: the liver is at risk

Europe has a dangerous record: the highest rate of alcohol consumption, the highest prevalence of heavy drinking, the lowest number of non-drinkers in the world. And considering that alcohol causes around 40 percent of the 287,000 premature deaths from liver disease in Europe every year and that, together with obesity and other risk factors, such as the consumption of ultra-processed foods, contributes to the cancer numbers of the liver and more severe levels of severe liver disease, immediate action is needed.

See also  SERIE A - Simone Inzaghi after Inter-Spezia: "There's a lot of disappointment, we won't sleep tonight. We needed more malice"

You may also like

AUSL Modena – Proximity of care, continuity and...

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Italy Srl / Ministry of...

Id & Co Srl / Ministry of Health

He takes antidiabetic drug before and after surgery,...

peak of the African heat in the next...

Prime Day 2023 announced: two days of offers...

One Italian out of three risks having to...

Pollen alarm during thunderstorms and heavy rain! Why...

Occupational safety, plus prevention and surveillance against occupational...

Convatec Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy