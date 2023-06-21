Alcohol, alarm in Europe: the liver is at risk

Europe has a dangerous record: the highest rate of alcohol consumption, the highest prevalence of heavy drinking, the lowest number of non-drinkers in the world. And considering that alcohol causes around 40 percent of the 287,000 premature deaths from liver disease in Europe every year and that, together with obesity and other risk factors, such as the consumption of ultra-processed foods, contributes to the cancer numbers of the liver and more severe levels of severe liver disease, immediate action is needed.

