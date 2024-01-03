Home » Alcohol Consumption and Perception of Beauty: Debunking the ‘Beer Goggles’ Myth
Health

Alcohol Consumption and Perception of Beauty: Debunking the ‘Beer Goggles’ Myth

by admin
Alcohol Consumption and Perception of Beauty: Debunking the ‘Beer Goggles’ Myth

Alcohol consumption does not alter perception of beauty, according to a study by the University of Pittsburgh and Stanford. Researchers Molly A. Bowdring and Michael A. Sayette found that high alcohol consumption does not influence how attractive people appear to be when individuals are drunk. Their study, “Beer glasses or liquid courage? Alcohol, perception of attractiveness and partner selection among men,” was published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

The study involved 36 male volunteers who were asked to rate the attractiveness of strangers in photos and videos after consuming both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The researchers found no correlation between participants’ perceptions of attractiveness and their level of intoxication. However, participants were 1.71 times more likely to choose their top four attractive options for a potential future date when under the influence of alcohol.

The study concluded that alcohol only increases people’s courage to approach someone they already find attractive, rather than altering their perception of beauty. The researchers hope to conduct further studies involving multiple genders in the future. This study dispels the long-standing myth of “beer goggles” and provides insight into the effects of alcohol on social interactions and perceptions of attractiveness.

See also  The first five Netflix video games arrive on Android smartphones

You may also like

DAKOS – outpatient care service with heart

Men with variants of bisexuality have more children

What do you eat for breakfast on the...

Easily treat dry mucous membranes | Nachrichten.at

How is pelvic congestion syndrome recognized? – breaking...

Are you always too hungry? Here’s the perfect...

Questions and answers about the e-prescription

Revitalize Your Skin with Omega 3: The Best...

Salernitana Juve 1-2, goals and highlights: Vlahovic decides...

Knocked over by a plant while cleaning up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy