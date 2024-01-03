Actress Blake Lively shares highlight of 2023: “Pumping breast milk at Disneyland”

© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

On Instagram, actress Blake Lively (36) shares her highlights of the year. Like her visit to Disneyland Paris. She is standing next to Remy, the rat from ‘Ratatouille’, while she had a portable breastfeeding pump strapped to her jeans. “Plaice, Remy!”

“Thank you for being so recognisable,” he said on Instagram. For many mothers, expressing breastfeeding in, say, the Space Mountain queue is quite recognizable. The fact that Blake Lively now shares that photo without hesitation is welcomed. “Great that you are normalizing pumping in public!”

Lively announced in February this year that she was welcoming her fourth child with actor Ryan Reynolds. They never revealed whether it is a girl or a name again. She did share some photos from Disneyland Paris from her recent visit. Including a selfie with ‘Mickey Mouse’ ears in front of Belle’s castle, and a photo with her older sister Robin. (Continue reading below the Instagram post)

But especially a photo of herself posing next to Remy, the rat from Ratatouille, while a breast pump is attached to her pants, with a wire that disappears under her T-shirt. “Highlight of 2023: pumping at Disneyland. Schol, Remy,” she wrote with a good sense of humor with the image. The ‘rat’ played along, holding his hands to his mouth in shock as he posed for the photo.