Alghero: free vision screening
Alghero: free vision screening

Alghero: free vision screening

Italian blind union, on 10 September in Alghero free vision screening: it will be possible to undergo the control of professionals in the ophthalmology, diabetes and nutrition fields

ALGHERO – New appointment with free vision screening. Saturday 10 September in Alghero from 9 to 14 in the premises of the Istituto Comprensivo Maria Carta 2 Circolo (in via Malta 37) it will be possible to undergo the control of professionals in the ophthalmology, diabetes and nutrition fields.

The initiative is part of the Prevention does not go on vacation project of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness – National IAPB, in collaboration with the UICI Territorial Section of Sassari and the Zero Diabetes Association. The campaign sponsored by the municipality of Alghero, the Alghero Foundation and the Alghero Lions Clubs.

Thus the initiatives and appointments dedicated to the prevention of visual pathologies linked to Diabetes and its consequences continue – explains the provincial president of the Uici di Sassari, Franco Santoro – this project invests heavily in prevention activities, thus giving citizens the possibility to dissolve doubts and anxieties that unfortunately are linked to long waiting lists.

