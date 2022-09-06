In the competitive sports arena, we never believe in tears, and there is no king who will never be defeated. After an astonishing 12-game unbeaten run this season, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic Team’s unbeaten record was finally ended. On the afternoon of September 6th, the third game (19th round) of the third stage of the Chinese League One was staged as scheduled. Changan Athletic accidentally conceded a goal in stoppage time in the first half, and Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, ended up with 1 with this goal. :0 victory, ending the unbeaten record of the Northwest Wolves, and also ending the embarrassment of the team’s previous three-game losing streak.



New foreign aid is still unavailable for the time being

Northwest Wolves line up the strongest lineup to attack

The Shaanxi-Liaoning battle was held at the Jiangning Football Training Base Stadium in Jiangsu Province. Before this round, the Northwest Wolves had 9 wins, 8 draws and 1 loss, and Sichuan Jiuniu, who had the same score of 35 points, ranked fourth in the Chinese League One standings. , The fifth place, behind the two teams, is the Hebei Kung Fu team that is chasing closely with 34 points. In the last round of the game, with the header of foreign aid Tambu and the first goal of the new aid Hu tomorrow after joining the team, Changan Athletic beat the Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards, increasing the team’s unbeaten streak to 12 games. After the game, The team’s executive coach Feng Feng, in addition to affirming Hu’s efforts and performance, also hopes that the newly joined foreign and domestic players can integrate into the team as soon as possible and make more contributions to the team.

However, Ogbu, the foreign aid attacker introduced by the club from the Korean league not long ago, was still in the “quarantine period” after arriving in China and was not able to play for the new club. He will rush to the competition area to join the team as soon as possible, and as for when he can complete the run-in and make achievements on the field, it depends on his physical recovery and whether the cooperation with his new teammates can achieve better results.” The relevant person in charge of Chang’an Athletic Club introduced. The new foreign aid cannot be counted on for the time being. Executive coach Feng Feng can only continue to use the foreign aid combination of Tambu and Raoul. However, Yang He, who is popular among Shaanxi fans, returned to the starting lineup for this battle, along with U23 players. Liu Chaoyang, Hu Mingming, who scored a goal in the last round, and Zhang Jiansheng, who has performed well recently, all entered the bench list. “We still hope to win this game, so the starting lineup is the strongest lineup the team can make now.” Feng Feng said.



12-game unbeaten streak ended

Changan Athletics put down the burden and set off again

In history, the Northwest Wolf and Liaoning Shenyang City Team have had 6 confrontations (2 in China B and 4 in China A), and the Shaanxi Army has a slight advantage with a record of 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. In the two rounds of confrontation last season, the Northwest Wolves won 1:0 and 4:1 respectively, double killing their opponents.

This season, compared with the Chang’an Athletic Team, which was undefeated in the previous 12 games and only lost one game in the whole season, the Liaoning Shenyang City Team temporarily ranked 16th in the league with 3 wins, 3 draws and 12 losses and 12 points. It can be said to be relatively bad. After the third stage of the league, they introduced Serbian foreign aid Dimitrov, former international player Xiao Zhi and other strong aids during the transfer period. They still performed poorly, and successively lost to Nanjing City Team, It can be said that the Zibo Cuju team has never completely escaped the shadow of relegation. This time, the Liaoning Shenyang City team, who knew that their overall strength is not dominant, did not rush to attack. “Tighten the fence and wait for an opportunity to counterattack” is the strategy formulated by head coach Duan Xin for the team. In the face of such an opponent, Chang’an Athletic team responded to changes without change, constantly looking for scoring opportunities under the leadership of two foreign players. The performance of the teenager Liu Chaoyang is also worthy of recognition. It is a pity that there were no threatening offensives in the first half. The opponents who focused on defense were resolved one by one. Just when people thought that the two sides would draw a goalless draw at the end of the half, the situation on the field suddenly changed, and the Liaoning Shenyang City team carried out a surprise attack. Although the first shot was rejected by the Shaanxi team goalkeeper Wang Qi and the goal post, Liu Rencheng followed up in time and Taking advantage of the loopholes formed by the instant panic of the defensive players of the Shaanxi team, he shot through the net and broke the deadlock.

In the second half of the game, all the soldiers of the Shaanxi team tried their best, but after all, they failed to rewrite the score and could only accept the result of losing by one goal. Throughout the entire game, the Shaanxi team has the upper hand in terms of the number of shots on goal, the number of shots on target, the number of corner kicks, and the number of dangerous offenses. The only difference is a goal.



After the game, the executive coach Feng Feng said frankly: “We made some adjustments in the second half and created a lot of opportunities through substitutions, but unfortunately we couldn’t grasp it.” After the team’s 12-game unbeaten record was ended, will the whole team have a chance? How about putting down the burden and facing the next league journey with a more relaxed mentality? In this regard, Feng Feng made it clear: “In fact, our attitude in every game is the same, whether it is a win or a loss or a draw, we try to maintain a normal mind, make targeted deployments according to the opponent, and then play seriously. Good every game!” On September 10th, Chang’an Athletic Team will face Zibo Cuju Team in the 20th round. The latter is not low in the standings. Let’s see if this “hard bone” will be able to meet the Northwest Wolves. gnaw down.



Text/Jin Peng, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Press Photo/Provided by Chang’an Athletic Club