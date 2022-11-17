from Ferruccio Pinotti, Alfio Sciacca

He had 45 thousand followers. One video of hers amassed one million views. “I never expected such a response. Playing it down came naturally to me, mAi I would have liked a message of victimhood to pass”

He wanted to live his life without ever being overwhelmed by the disease. Alice Manfrini, 24, had her first chemo while she was preparing her thesis, but she had absolutely not wanted to give up her degree in Economics, and the relative party. And this is how her family members want to remember her: smiling in photos with laurel wreath. Before the disease required five more cycles of chemo and various surgeries.

A battle against Ewing’s sarcoma diagnosed in early 2021, the day after the last university exam. She always faced it with optimism, fighting day after day. And then wanted to share on TikTok evolution of the disease, treatments, exams, emotions, totaling thousands of likes and views. Almost 45,000 followers follow her. «No rain, no flower» (There are no flowers without rain), she reads in the bio on TikTok and next to it the emoticon with an artificial leg. In the videos Alice never lost her smile. Until the end, when the disease took over. She died last November 7 and yesterday the news bounced on social media.

Alice lived in Bologna, but in tAnti knew her for her videos that she posted from her hospital bed, car or home. He talked about every stage of the disease. He updated his followers on the outcome of diagnostic tests, radiotherapy, meetings with doctors. Without ever feeling sorry for yourself. To tell that her blood tests were "ugly" he had posted a video of her and her boyfriend playing with the kitten and the superimposed writing. There is not a single video where she looks dejected, even when she shows her face swollen from therapy. The last one he had posted just fifteen days ago.

The first symptoms of the disease in June 2021. It all starts with knee pain. An intermittent nuisance that doesn’t bother her much. The same doctors reassured her. Even the first X-rays do not cause alarm. Until the pains intensify. «In October – she said in a long interview with Today — I caught Covid and was stopped for a month. Later I tried to book, but the centers were full because they had to make up for the work lost in the lockdown ». And so the diagnosis arrives only in February: Ewing’s sarcoma.

At that point the cycle of treatments and the battle against the tumor begins. But Alice decides that she wants to go on living and doesn't give up on her happy moments with her family and her boyfriend. «It is possible not to panic, one can face the disease with the right calm. For example, today I went out with my boyfriend, on Tuesday I have the results of the MRI ». She begins to post the videos around the same time famous people like Fedez decide to share every moment of their illness on social networks. And to those who asked her why she had chosen to do it, she replied that it was an idea born during the long hours spent in the hospital. At a time when, due to the pandemic, visits from relatives and friends were prohibited. And then because «playing down is the way. This is my routine: I wake up, I know I'm like this and I don't make a fuss about it».

But she didn’t expect the result she had either. She would never have imagined that a video in which she talks about the various stages of the disease would even reach a million views. «I never expected such a response – he said -. Playing it down came naturally to me because I grew up in an ironic and self-deprecating family. And I never wanted a victim message to pass. Besides, my boyfriend is the king of pranks. The words people write to me help me a lot. I read all the comments and try to reply to as many people as possible. If what I do can help, it is a reason for great happiness for me. In addition to being a way to invite prevention ».